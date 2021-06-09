CALGARY -- The 2021 edition of Beakerhead, the annual celebration of science embracing art, diverse ideas and fun at locations throughout Calgary, has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

The organization announced the cancellation of the September festival in a letter to its friends posted on its website Wednesday, citing logistical factors as contributing to the decision.

Beakerhead is grateful that Science has provided vaccines to keep us safe and lead us out of this pandemic. And, we extend our immense appreciation and respect to the healthcare and essential workers who have given tirelessly over these past 16 months to care for those affected.

In the midst of uncertainty around travel and timing and all the practical stuff, Beakerhead will not be presenting our usual Festival and Spectacle this year. But we are cranking up the creativity and finding new ways to share and care and bring some fun! So, be vaccinated and be vigilant because you just never know where we might turn up!

In the meantime, stay creative, curious, and kind. We’ll see you soon!

Science is taking care of us, and science will bring us back together again!



While we will not be presenting the Festival & Spectacle this year, we are working on a little surprise...



Beakerhead, which has been held annually since its 2013 debut, was also cancelled in 2020.