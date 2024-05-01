Campaign aims to raise $1M for Calgary families

Each year, more than 5,000 Calgary families rely on Inn from the Cold to help them find a stable home, or afford necessities, officials said.

“The myth that homelessness is a minor concern in Calgary overlooks the challenges faced by families, often resulting from economic hardships, domestic violence, or unexpected life events,” says the organization in a news release.

There has also been a jump in calls to the helpline with the organization citing an eight per cent increase in 2023 with more than 1,500 families reaching out to the inn for assistance.

“While differing opinions often divide us, one fundamental truth unites us all: every human being deserves access to housing,” said Inn from the Cold.

“And although no one person can eliminate the city’s growing homelessness crisis, many people doing their part can make a huge difference.”

With this in mind, Inn from the Cold is launching a campaign called A Village Can.

Between May 1 and June 9, staff are striving to raise $1 million, with help from matching donors including: Gary Nissen and Janeen Murphy, The Carrera Foundation, Sean Collins, Wieland and Sue Wettstein, Karen Rostad, Jo and Alun Williams and anonymous donors.

“Together, we can provide much-needed support to those impacted by the housing crisis,” said the Inn from the Cold's chief executive officer Heather Morley.

“Because a village can end family homelessness.”

For those interested in donating: