Campaign aims to raise $1M for Calgary families
Each year, more than 5,000 Calgary families rely on Inn from the Cold to help them find a stable home, or afford necessities, officials said.
“The myth that homelessness is a minor concern in Calgary overlooks the challenges faced by families, often resulting from economic hardships, domestic violence, or unexpected life events,” says the organization in a news release.
There has also been a jump in calls to the helpline with the organization citing an eight per cent increase in 2023 with more than 1,500 families reaching out to the inn for assistance.
“While differing opinions often divide us, one fundamental truth unites us all: every human being deserves access to housing,” said Inn from the Cold.
“And although no one person can eliminate the city’s growing homelessness crisis, many people doing their part can make a huge difference.”
With this in mind, Inn from the Cold is launching a campaign called A Village Can.
Between May 1 and June 9, staff are striving to raise $1 million, with help from matching donors including: Gary Nissen and Janeen Murphy, The Carrera Foundation, Sean Collins, Wieland and Sue Wettstein, Karen Rostad, Jo and Alun Williams and anonymous donors.
“Together, we can provide much-needed support to those impacted by the housing crisis,” said the Inn from the Cold's chief executive officer Heather Morley.
“Because a village can end family homelessness.”
For those interested in donating:
- $250 provides 10 families with daily bus passes;
- $400 provides diapers and wipes for 10 babies; and
- $1,050 provides a week of shelter stay for a family in need.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre unrepentant over calling Trudeau 'wacko' as his MPs say Speaker should resign
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he does not regret calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko,' and now his MPs are renewing calls for the House of Commons Speaker to resign, this time over ordering the Official Opposition leader to leave the chamber.
Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained
The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.
Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Stranded cruise passengers in Spain race to catch up with their ship
A month after eight Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were stranded in Africa when their ship left without them because they were late getting back, a U.S. couple – ages 84 and 81 – were also left behind by the cruise line in Spain.
No criminal charges after 4 newborn bodies found in Boston freezer
A prosecutor in Massachusetts won't seek criminal charges against anyone, two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment.
Anger can harm your blood vessel function, study shows
Stress and anger can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, studies have shown. New research points to just how the mechanism may work.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Driver hospitalized after hitting semi trailer parked on side of Manning Drive
A driver was hospitalized after hitting a parked semi's trailer on Manning Drive early Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and soggy for another day
Warmer and drier weather will return to the Edmonton region by the weekend.
-
Oilers look to get back on the attack with chance to eliminate Kings in Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers have made the case they can rely on their defending to win games.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta-to-Montana passenger train would benefit economy, tourism: report
The rail line from Lethbridge to Coutts is used solely for freight trains, but a new feasibility study done by Integrated Travel Research and Development looks at the potential of adding a passenger train.
-
'Odd request': Suspect asked woman for chili powder after Lethbridge kidnapping, robbery
Police are releasing more details about the kidnapping and robbery of a senior in Lethbridge, which included a strange request for spices, in hopes of identifying a suspect.
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
White Rock RCMP address safety concerns following deadly attack
A town hall meeting was held in White Rock Tuesday night in response to the RCMP’s efforts to maintain safety after a deadly stabbing attack.
-
London Drugs expected to give update on store status following 'cybersecurity incident'
Days after dozens of London Drugs locations closed due to a "cybersecurity incident," a spokesperson for the company says an update on the stores' status is expected Wednesday morning.
-
'Under siege' Deep Cove reducing visitor parking for the summer
If your summer plans include hiking Quarry Rock or eating a famous doughnut, you may want to leave your car behind.
Vancouver Island
-
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
-
It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Wednesday marks the official start date of the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
-
B.C. Conservatives' 'biological sex' sports bill is quickly quashed in legislature
A proposal by British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad to use "biological sex" to classify participants in publicly funded sports teams and events, effectively banning transgender athletes, didn't get to first base.
Saskatoon
-
'That fire was jumping roads': Sask. First Nation councillor pleads for caution in wake of runaway grass fire
A band councillor at Red Pheasant Cree Nation says he’s considering putting up surveillance cameras around the community in the wake of a runaway grass fire that nearly destroyed several homes on Monday.
-
'Brutal, cruel, and frankly inhumane': Sask. RCMP describe the sprawling investigation of Tiki Laverdiere's murder
The last of 10 people convicted in the brutal killing of a 25-year-old Edmonton woman was sentenced on Friday, closing a chapter on one of the largest homicide investigations for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Investigations unit.
-
Riders take offensive lineman and linebacker with first picks in 2024 CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected offensive lineman, Kyle Hergel, with their third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft Tuesday night.
Regina
-
'Mean spirited': Sask. criticized for making cancer patients pay hospital parking fees
The provincial government is facing harsh criticism after a decision to revoke free parking for cancer patients at some hospitals in Saskatchewan.
-
Riders take offensive lineman and linebacker with first picks in 2024 CFL Draft
The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected offensive lineman, Kyle Hergel, with their third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft Tuesday night.
-
Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada
According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
-
Poilievre demands Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization.
-
Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash
The investigation continues into a collision that killed two grandparents and their infant grandchild during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401 east of Toronto.
Montreal
-
McGill students demand injunction to limit where protesters can go
A judge is expected to render a decision Wednesday morning on whether the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University can stay or not.
-
Woman killed before fire in Montreal home: police
A 42-year-old woman was killed before her body was found in a fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district, according to Montreal police.
-
Minimum wage is going up in Quebec by 50 cents
The minimum wage in Quebec is going up today from $15.25 to $15.75 an hour.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Progress report released on response to public inquiry
An independent committee released its first report Wednesday on how governments and the RCMP are responding to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Grab your popcorn: Maritime drive-ins plan big summer with new releases, old favourites
Several Maritime drive-ins are keeping the projector lights flickering as they prepare for what they hope is a busy season in the region.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Winnipeg police to release details on high-level drug network
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to give details on an investigating into a high-level drug network.
-
Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over chronic flooding, deplorable housing conditions
Cheryl-Lee Spence and her children have been displaced by flooding on Peguis First Nation multiple times.
-
‘Needed to be some recognition’: Fundraiser to create plaque at Miriam Toews’ former Steinbach home
A Steinbach writer has launched an online fundraiser to install a plaque at the Steinbach, Man. home where Miriam Toews spent her teen years.
Ottawa
-
Two killed after collision with truck on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at uOttawa
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
-
Driver stopped going 199 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/h on Highway 417 Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario
A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
-
Two suspects charged after alleged drive-by shooting in Massey area
Two residents from Manitoulin Island are charged with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following an alleged drive-by shooting in the Massey area Monday morning, police said.
Barrie
-
OPP locate knife-wielding man in Alliston
OPP in Alliston have located an armed man after a search on Tuesday.
-
Orillia man takes home $38K jackpot prize in support of local foundation
An Orillia man is not just celebrating a personal victory but also a win for the entire community.
-
Fatal bicycle collision in Caledon
A cyclist was killed in a crash in Caledon Township.
Kitchener
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
-
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario
A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.
London
-
'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
-
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
-
Development delays blamed on update to UTRCA floodplain maps that’s years behind schedule
Simmering tensions between the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) and planning officials at city hall are now out in the open.
Windsor
-
Two children injured after getting struck by vehicle while retrieving basketball
Windsor police say two children were taken to hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while retrieving a basketball.
-
2024 Anti-Noise Campaign kicks off in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service is launching the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
-
SIU deems no charges against Windsor police officer after broken wrist
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, determined a Windsor police officer should not be charged after a man’s wrist was broken.