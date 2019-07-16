Bear cubs captured on camera playing under Lake Louise gondola
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:12PM MDT
The bears are out and about in the mountain parks and they can often be seen in the spring and summer at lower elevations.
Staff at Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola captured a pair of cubs on camera playing under the gondola and posted it to Facebook on Monday.
The two wrestle on the edge of a bluff while their mother watches from a short distance away.
More encounters with wildlife captured on camera
- Bear filmed strolling along Alberta highway
- Young owls perch on loading dock in northwest Calgary
- Bobcat crashes morning coffee in Calgary backyard
- Coyote pups captured on camera in community of Arbour Lake
- Mother bobcat carries kittens across Calgary road
- Moose saunter down street in Cougar Ridge
- Bobcat takes stroll down fence in Sundance