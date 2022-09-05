Begelton touchdowns give Stampeders 26-18 win over hard-luck Elks

Edmonton Elks defensive back Ed Gainey, centre, and defensive back Enock Makonzo, try to stop Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey, left, from scoring a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)). Edmonton Elks defensive back Ed Gainey, centre, and defensive back Enock Makonzo, try to stop Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey, left, from scoring a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina