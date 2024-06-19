Beltline resident accused of stabbing neighbours after verbal spat

Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing at a Beltline apartment building earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 13 Avenue S.W. just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports that a couple had been stabbed.

Police say the suspect left prior to their arrival but was arrested Monday afternoon.

The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

"Investigators believe the suspect is a resident in the building and began a verbal altercation with the couple, who reside in the building, before pulling out a knife and wounding the man," police explained in a Wednesday news release.

"When the woman attempted to intervene, she was also stabbed."

Ahmed Farah Abdulle, 25, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He remains in police custody.