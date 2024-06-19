CALGARY
Calgary

    • Beltline resident accused of stabbing neighbours after verbal spat

    Calgary police investigate a stabbing at a building in the 600 block of 13 Avenue S.W. on Monday, June 17, 2024. Calgary police investigate a stabbing at a building in the 600 block of 13 Avenue S.W. on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing at a Beltline apartment building earlier this week.

    Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 13 Avenue S.W. just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday for reports that a couple had been stabbed.

    Police say the suspect left prior to their arrival but was arrested Monday afternoon.

    The victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

    "Investigators believe the suspect is a resident in the building and began a verbal altercation with the couple, who reside in the building, before pulling out a knife and wounding the man," police explained in a Wednesday news release.

    "When the woman attempted to intervene, she was also stabbed."

    Ahmed Farah Abdulle, 25, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

    He remains in police custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News