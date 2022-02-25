Beltline shooting sends 2 to hospital in critical condition
Police are searching for suspects following an early morning shooting in the Beltline that sent two people to hospital.
Emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. shortly after midnight for reports of gunshots.
Two people were taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. A man in his 20s was in critical, life-threatening condition and a male in his late teens was in critical but stable condition.
Several witnesses were interviewed but police officials say no arrests have been made.
The intersection was closed to traffic following the shooting but has since reopened.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
