Best Calgary locations to dine outdoors this summer: OpenTable

Two Calgary restaurants made a new list of the best places for outdoor dining in Canada.

The list from online restaurant reservation site OpenTable was released on Tuesday and draws upon the data from 1.1 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada between Feb. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024.

"There is no temperature too cold to deter Canadians from dining outdoors amongst views and fresh air," said Matt Davis, OpenTable spokesperson, in a news release.

"From patios to rooftops, our list of Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining has an alfresco dining setting for all."

The list features 57 restaurants in Ontario, 27 in British Columbia, seven in Alberta, three in Quebec, two in Manitoba, two in Nova Scotia and one in Saskatchewan.

Of those featured in Alberta, three are in Edmonton and two are in Calgary.

The Calgary eateries featured are the following:

Bonterra Trattoria in the Beltline; and

Borough Bar + Grill in the University District.

Elsewhere in Alberta, Banff, Canmore and Bragg Creek all had establishments featured on the list, including:

Click here to view OpenTable's complete list of the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2024.