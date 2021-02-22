CALGARY -- An overhead streak of light caught the attention of many Albertans Monday morning and surveillance camera footage confirmed their eyes weren't playing tricks on them.

The fireball was recorded at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the sky over Calgary and Cochrane.

Doorbell cameras facing east recorded the meteor at locations throughout the province, stretching from southern Alberta to northern communities including the town of Falher.

Chris Herd, a meteorite expert and professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, confirmed the fireball was a meteor.