CALGARY -- An overhead streak of light caught the attention of many Albertans Monday morning and surveillance camera footage confirmed their eyes weren't playing tricks on them.

The fireball was recorded at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the sky over Calgary and Cochrane.

Doorbell cameras facing east recorded the meteor at locations throughout the province, stretching from southern Alberta to northern communities including the town of Falher.

Some very cool footage coming in after a fireball lit up the sky around 6:30 this morning. This video was captured by Melanie Babineau's doorbell cam in Cochrane.

Something other than the sun lit up the sky this morning.



This was captured in Royal Oak at 6:23 a.m. in #YYC



(Video courtesy of Hugh Bectold)

Chris Herd, a meteorite expert and professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, confirmed the fireball was a meteor.