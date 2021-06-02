LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Just two weeks ago, a thin blanket of snow was draped over much of Lethbridge.

But in typical southern Alberta fashion, the weather has flip-flopped once again bringing on a wave of intense heat.

"The end of May and beginning of June has notoriously been a hot spot for these weather events that we're seeing now," said CTV News Lethbridge Weather Expert Dory Rossiter.

"But, I do think these temperatures come as a little bit of a shock, especially if we've had a cooler spring and then suddenly we have these 30 degree numbers."

Thursday could see the temperature reach up to 35C according to Environment Canada which would break a record for this time of year.

For people that have to work outside, not only are temperatures in the mid 30s a shock, it also can make for a dangerous work environment.

"Problems we run into are dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said Z & J Roofing owner Alex Roberts.

"It's really tough. Usually we add to whatever the ground temperature is up on the roof because of the asphalt absorbing all the heat and with the black paper that we use, it absorbs the heat as well."

Adding to the health risks, when the temperature reaches a certain point, shingles will melt on the roof's surface making for slippery and messy conditions.

Some roofing companies are cutting their work days in half and encouraging employees to take frequent breaks to avoid prolonged exposure to the elements.

However, some Lethbridge residents are excited for this heat wave to kick into high gear.

"I absolutely love it. I love the warm weather. I'm just glad to see the back of winter and it can get up to 40 degrees and I'm still going to be completely happy," said one woman walking around Henderson Lake Park.

Others in town will be looking to hunker down in a cool basement with the air conditioning blasting.

"I'll be staying in from the sun and on my walks home I linger a little bit longer towards everybody that has their sprinkler going," said another woman.

As hot as southern Alberta is this week, the real centre of the heat wave is south of the border where core of high pressure is hovering.

"There's parts of northern California that are sitting in the low 40's right now. So, that's where the real epicentre of the heat is. We're just kind of on the northern cusp of that ridge of high pressure," said Rossiter.

The heat is expected to span from the B.C. interior through to Manitoba in the next few days.

Medicine Hat is expected to see the hottest temperature in the province on Thursday with an expected high of 37°C.

More information on the health risks of extreme heat events can be found on the Government of Canada website.