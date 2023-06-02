Blood Tribe woman arrested in fentanyl bust

A 28-year-old Blood Tribe woman faces charges in connection with a drug bust last month, police say.

The Blood Tribe Police Service (BTPS) says one of its members, with the assistance of RCMP, stopped a vehicle leaving "an area known to be involved heavily in the drug subculture."

"As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, prepackaged for sale was seized, along with $1,500 in Canadian currency," police said in a statement.

Kristen Jo Tallow, 28, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime, identity fraud and resisting arrest.

Tallow was released on bail and is expected to appear in Cardston provincial court on June 19.

The driver of the vehicle involved was released without being charged.

Anyone with further information about this incident or any other matter is asked to contact the BTPS at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.