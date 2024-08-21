Blue-green algae detected in lake near Strathmore, Alta.: AHS

Cyanobacteria, known as Blue-green algae, has been detected in a lake in Wheatland County, east of Calgary.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the bacteria was identified in Eagle Lake, located five kilometres southeast of Strathmore, Alta.

AHS encourages anyone near the lake to take precautions, including avoiding all contact with cyanobacterial blooms. Humans and pets should not swim or wade in areas where cyanobacteria is visible.

The naturally occurring bacteria can appear blue-green, greenish-brown, brown and/or pinkish-red, and often smell musty or grassy. It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water.

If contact occurs with cyanobacteria, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

AHS also said not to feed whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets. Exposure to the bacteria can be fatal for pets.

Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake, as fish can store toxins in their liver. Fish fillets from the lake can be safely consumed.

AHS said people who come in contact with cyanobacteria or ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Eagle Lake, at any time,” AHS said in a Wednesday news release.

“Boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by cyanobacteria. An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock while this advisory is active.”

Areas where the cyanobacterial bloom is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes while the advisory is in place, AHS says.

The algae blooms can move around on the lake due to weather and wind conditions, so AHS says the advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Anyone with suspected problems related to cyanobacteria can call Health Link at 811 for more information.

Eagle Lake is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Calgary.