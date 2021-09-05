CALGARY -- A football field in northwest Calgary is rocking with the sounds of the blues Sunday for a new event aimed at helping children's charities throughout North America.

Bluezha Paloozha, a partnership between the Blues Can and Calgary Shriners, is a brand new fundraiser expected to replace the Shriner's Circus program.

Organizers say they identified a gap in their fundraising ability without the previous event.

"It's been a tough couple of years for our philanthropy with COVID and all, we had to think of a new way," said Shriner Alan Hannah.

"And so, we wanted to go back to our roots a little bit for the Shriner's Circus, so we thought, let's have a one-day blues circus and that's what it's turned out to be."

Running from noon to 10 p.m. at the Shriner's Centre football field, located at 5225 101 St. N.W., this is the first time that the event has been held. Hannah says they're hoping to bring it back for many years to come.

"The music is fantastic, the crowd is loving it and it's been a hit so far," he said. "We want to grow it, we want to bring on some major acts and major fun."

Hannah adds his organization is devoted to philanthrophy and has nearly two dozen hospitals in North America that help treat children.

"We're actually one of the largest philanthropies in the world," he said. "We take care of transportation and everything. We are very involved in local charities here in Alberta and across North America and we fund all predominantly-focused kids' charities.

"Where they need help, we'll always be happy to help them."

The fundraising from all their events, including Bluezha Paloozha, goes to support the work of the Shriners.

Tickets are still available at the door until 10 p.m.

Fans will not want to miss Sunday evening, when Casey Hensley takes the stage followed by the Powder Blues Band.

More information can be found online.