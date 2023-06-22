BMO Centre expansion in final year of construction

Calgarians will soon get an update on the progress made in the massive expansion of the BMO Centre.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) and the Calgary Stampede are hosting media members for a construction site tour as the project enters its final year of construction.

Construction work will be put on pause for the duration of this year's Calgary Stampede to allow for the full utilization of Stampede Park.

However, the $500M expansion is scheduled to wrap up in June 2024, in time for next year's event.

The municipal, provincial and federal governments are splitting the project's cost.

When it's all said and done, the project will add one million square feet of total floor space, making it the largest facility of its kind in Western Canada.

The expansion adds more exhibition space, two new ballrooms, 38 meeting spaces, and a central gathering space with a massive indoor fireplace.