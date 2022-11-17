Body found at Lethbridge home by firefighters responding to call

Firefighters found a body while dousing flames at a Lethbridge home on Thursday evening.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called to a home in the 2100 block of 5 Avenue N. around 6:30 p.m.

The body was found while putting out a fire in the outside stairwell of the home.

Police said later Thursday night they are investigating the death, currently as a sudden death.

No further details will be released right now, police say, as their investigation is in an early stage.