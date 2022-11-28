Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building

An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.

Fire crews were called to the building in the 2600 block of 16th Avenue S.E., in the community of Albert Park-Radisson Heights, shortly after 7 a.m.

Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Keith Stahl told CTV News that residents were evacuating from the three-story building that has about 80 units when firefighters arrived.

"Crews were directed to the second floor of this building and found light smoke in the hallway and heavy smoke coming from one apartment," said Stahl. "They forced entry and found remnants of a fire inside of the apartment mostly extinguished on arrival."

A body was found inside the unit where the fire broke out. The age and gender of the deceased have not been released and, according to Calgary Police Service officials, it's not known if the death was a result of the fire.

It's believed the fire started in a common living area of a single apartment. All of the building's residents were able to return prior to 9 a.m.

"We've actually had no occupants displaced at this time. We were able to get people back inside which has been a very good situation considering the weather," said Stahl.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and the arson unit is investigating.