CALGARY -- A body found near Irricana in February has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Calgary and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to a rural area, east of Irricana, at about 9 p.m. on February 22, after an adult male was found deceased.

The man has been identified as Mansour Mazey Seck, 34, of Calgary and an autopsy has deemed his death a homicide.

Police say Mansour was last seen alive walking into a residence in northwest Calgary on Feb. 19 at about 11:07 p.m. and he was not seen leaving.

Beiseker RCMP have released surveillance images from a Calgary gas station of a 2018/2019 grey, Volkswagen Tiguan. Police want to speak to the driver and say they may have information about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).