CALGARY -- Beiseker RCMP is investigating after a body was found east of Irricana on Saturday.

Few details have been released but police were called about 9 p.m. to a rural area and confirmed the body was a deceased adult male.

An autopsy will be done in Calgary this week. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Irricana is about 65 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.