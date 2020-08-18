CALGARY -- RCMP officials confirmed Tuesday the body of a 16-year-old Calgarian has been located in the Bow River near the Seebe Dam.

The search for Blessing Paul began on the afternoon of Aug. 8 after he was swept downstream while attempting to swim across the river with friends near the dam. At the time, RCMP said he was presumed to have drowned.

Paul's body was found underwater Monday, nine days after his disappearance, by members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment, Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society and Cochrane Search and Rescue.

According to RCMP, the investigation into the matter continues.