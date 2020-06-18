CALGARY -- Alberta RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that the body of the third victim of a drowning in St. Mary River has been found.

Authorities say the 17-year-old's body was recovered Thursday, but did not disclose where or exactly when it was located.

Rescue crews were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on June 10 when three girls, who were swimming and canoeing with a group of 10 people, went missing in the water.

Police say the three girls had trouble getting out of the water and were swept away.

The body of one victim was found shortly after the incident while the second was found at around 6:30 a.m. on June 11.

None of the victims have been identified.

This is a breaking news story and we will have more details as they become available...