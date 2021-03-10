CALGARY -- A greater number of Albertans have the opportunity to be inoculated against COVID-19 with the arrival of the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine booking option.

Vaccination appointments for Phase 2 are open with priority given to two specific groups. Those eligible can book online or by calling Health Link at 811.

Appointments are being made available for Albertans born in 1957 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972.

Booking will continue for Albertans born in 1958-1971 in the following days, one year at a time, depending on availability.

Alberta Health Services says it has expanded its website and call centre capacity to allow for 5,000 people to book each hour.

"Albertans in the target age group can choose if they would like to receive the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine now or wait until their sequenced phase to receive one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna)," said AHS in a statement.

Alberta is not using the AstraZeneca vaccine on people who are deemed to be at a higher risk or people over the age of 65.

AHS encourages anyone who may be at risk of complications to speak with their physician about which vaccine is right for them.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin.