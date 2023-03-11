Bottcher advances to Sunday semifinal with win over Ontario's McEwen

Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher (front) and Ontario skip Mike McEwen keep a close eye on a shot during their 3-4 playoff game at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. on Saturday March 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Wild Card 1 skip Brendan Bottcher (front) and Ontario skip Mike McEwen keep a close eye on a shot during their 3-4 playoff game at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont. on Saturday March 11, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina