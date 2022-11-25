Broken into, vandalized, stolen from: Calgary youth centre hit hard at horrible time

Gar Gar and the Youth and Empowerment Skills Centre set up a GoFundMe page, to try and recover some or all of what they've lost, so they can get back to paying it forward. Gar Gar and the Youth and Empowerment Skills Centre set up a GoFundMe page, to try and recover some or all of what they've lost, so they can get back to paying it forward.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina