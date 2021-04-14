CALGARY -- Maclean's recently released its list of the best communities to live and work in Canada and a small southeastern Alberta city is among the top ten.

415 communities were compared based on a number of categories and Brooks, Alta. ranked ninth overall.

Maclean's looks at the topics it believes are most important to Canadians, to determine the categories for comparison.

The report highlights the best categories each community has to offer and this year includes; affordability, population growth, taxes, crime, weather, health, amenities, community and internet access.

Maclean's says it revamped the ranking and adjusted some of the categories because it assumes working remotely is here to stay for many Canadians. Internet access was added and a category that assessed the local economy was removed as were a few redundant classifications.

Edmonton was the highest ranked Alberta community, in fifth place, and Calgary ranked 31st.

To view the full rankings of Canada's best communities, visit the website.