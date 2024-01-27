CALGARY
    • Brooks Bandits return to ice for first time in 25 days, defeating Oilers 3-2 for ninth win in a row

    The Brooks Bandits in action against the Okotoks Oilers Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits in action against the Okotoks Oilers Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 (Photo: X@BrooksBandits)
    The Brooks Bandits bounced back after falling behind early to defeat the Okotoks Oilers Friday night 3-2.

    The win, in front of 1,582 fans, was the Bandits’ ninth in a row.

    Logan Sawyer scored twice and team’s penalty kill unit went five for six to help them overcome an early 2-0 deficit.

    Josh Wiebe had the other goal for the Bandits, then set up Sawyer for the winner at 10:52 of the third period.

    Johnny Hicks stopped 22 shots for the Bandits to get the win, in the team’s first game in 25 days.

    Brett Wilson and Dean Spak scored for Okotoks.

     

    The Bandits are back in action Saturday night against Blackfalds Bulldogs. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

    The Oilers scheduled game against Whitecourt has been cancelled.

