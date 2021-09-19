Butterflies released to signify lives lost in residential schools

CALGARY -

Butterflies were released at a ceremony outside the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, part of a series of events in September on reconciliation.

The ceremony took place on Tsuut'ina land, 36 children are known to have died at the St. Barnabsa school, which used to be there.

“I was very pleased with the attendance… it was nice to see so many people that were interested and interested in reconciliation,” said Tammy Whitney, resort executive at the Grey Eagle.

Butterflies were chosen for the event because they are symbolic of the resilience needed for survival.

“The butterfly itself goes through five different metamorphosis… so to go through that, it takes tremendous strength and courage to go through each stage, you have to believe,” said Whitney.

Organizers also want to see Indigenous voices included in all aspects of life in Canada.

“They have a unique perspective, they’ve gone through trauma and they have tremendous strength and desire and passion, so bringing an Indigenous person to the table helps propel Indigenous matters and helps build reconciliation,” said Whitney.

The casino is also doing a fundraiser this month, with money going towards the Tsuut'ina Nation Museum and a monument there in memory of residential school victims.

“There needs to be some kind of remembrance, we need a monument… these things, these tragedies cannot be forgotten.”

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000.