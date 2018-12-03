An RCMP officer who was injured while conducting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on the weekend is recovering in hospital and a 25-year-old Calgarian is facing charges.

Police tried to stop a vehicle on Yankee Boulevard in Airdrie at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday and say it drove off as officers were getting into position.

Officers pursued the vehicle until it suddenly stopped in an intersection in the city.

When police tried to approach the vehicle, the driver reversed into one of the officers and two police cruisers.

The officer was dragged by the suspect vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The fleeing vehicle hit another vehicle and police followed it until it crashed into a ditch on Township Road 270 and Range Road 290.

The driver fled on foot but was apprehended by a canine unit a short time later.

Another officer injured their hand during the arrest.

Skyler Stevens-Rose, 25, of Calgary is charged with:

Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer

Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm

Three counts of fail to stop at the scene of an accident

Flight causing Bodily Harm

Three counts of forcible Confinement

Resist Arrest

Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% causing bodily harm

Three youth, who were in the vehicle, were released.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle had surgery on Sunday and is in stable condition.

Stevens-Rose is in custody and scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on December 6, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.