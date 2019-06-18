A 19-year-old Calgary man faces 18 charges following a Calgary Police Service and Calgary Humane Society investigation into alleged animal abuse that resulted in two cats being euthanized.

According to CPS officials, allegations that two cats has been abused surfaced in November 2018.

An investigation determined at least six cats had been injured between December 2017 and November 2018 as a result of animal abuse and two of the abused animals had been euthanized prior to the start of the investigation.

Police identified Cole Ehbrecht as a suspect in the animal abuse investigation and, according to officials, the 19-year-old had either owned or had access to all of the animals that had been injured.

On Wednesday, June 5, Ehbrecht was charged with 18 offences under the Criminal Code related to cruelty to animals.

Detective Shawna Baldwin says tips from the public are paramount in stopping animal abuse.

"We rely on information from the public as well as outside agencies so that we can intervene and protect animals suffering abuse," said Baldwin in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "We continue to work extremely closely with our partners at The Calgary Humane Society to ensure that all animals are protected."

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 19.