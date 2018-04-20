A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of two people in Redstone and the death of a man in an Edmonton neighbourhood.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, 26-year-old Jimmy Truong was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

The charges are in connection with two 2016 shootings, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, that police believe are connected to organized crime.

In the evening hours of September 20, 2016, 34-year-old Cuc Lung and 38-year-old Quang Tran were fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a home along Redstone Manor N.E. Lung’s five-year-old son was inside the vehicle at the time of shooting but was unharmed.

On the morning of October 7, 2016, 30-year-old Phu Phan was found dead in the driveway of a home in the Edmonton neighbourhood of Rapperswill near the intersection of 171 Avenue and 126 Street. Phan had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In the fall of 2017, police released photographs of three persons of interest in connection with the investigation into the shootings. One of the three men was Truong. The other two people have been identified but, according to police, remain of interest to investigators.

Police believe both of the shootings were targeted attacks. The investigations into the homicide cases are ongoing and investigators confirm there are additional persons of interest on these files..

"This was not orchestrated by one person. It’s a number of individuals," said Acting Staff Sergeant Kurt Jacobs of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit. "These attacks were planned out, well thought out, and they were done in concert with others for a criminal purpose.”

“These individuals could have many different roles but, still, all taking an active part in a homicide.”

Jacobs says organized crime extends outside of one jurisdiction and the Calgary Police Service appreciates the help it has received from other law enforcement agencies.

“These types of investigations are very complex and we are very thankful for the assistance with the Edmonton Police Service, the RCMP, both here, and other agencies including the RCMP in B.C.”