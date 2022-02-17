Calgarian Molly Bygrove hoping to earn seat in Formula Women's racing car

Molly Bygrove is the golf operations manager at the River Spirit Golf Course just off Highway 8.

On this day, Bygrove is getting the pro shop ready for the upcoming season. But that's not the only thing on her mind right now.

The 27-year-old is heading to the United Kingdom at the beginning of March to try and earn a spot in the Formula Women's racing series.

Bygrove entered a competition and was selected. She was one of only three Canadians that will head overseas and says she can't believe it's just a couple of weeks away.

"I was actually astounded. I was like, did this work out," she said.

"I'm the only one from Western Canada that made it which is awesome."

Bygrove knows it's not going to be easy. There will be a lot of completion and it will be fierce.

She'll be going up against a lot of other women who want to earn a seat as well. Bygrove says she knows the odds aren't great but she's willing to give it her best shot.

"So it's 800 (down) to 50. Then it's cut down to 15 and then they get to the final four. So to get there you have to have physical strength, driving skills and a great attitude."

Those are things Bygrove believes she has and she says she's going to do all she can to be in the final four.

"My expectation is to win a seat because I believe I can do it and that would just be another opportunity to excel in something else that I'm passionate about."

Bygrove is certainly passionate about auto racing. She's a big fan of F-1 and says she was lucky enough to be at the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

She still can't believe she was there to witness Max Verstappen winning the championship in controversial fashion over his rival Lewis Hamilton.

"One final lap to settle it," she said.

"Everyone was going crazy and it was like a once in a lifetime opportunity to see and witness sports history being made."

Women's racing is growing in popularity in Europe and maybe one day we'll see a female driver in an F1 seat. Bygrove would love that.

"Oh, it would be mind blowing," she said.

The competition to find the next talent on the Formula Women's racing circuit begins March 2 and will last for two weeks.