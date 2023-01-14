Calgarian questioning the city's maintenance priorities after dog injured in Deer Ridge

A Calgary woman is blaming the city for a hefty vet bill she received after a trip to the dog park.

Olivia Matchett says her dog Boomer suffered two deep cuts -- one to his leg and one to his stomach -- while playing in the Deer Ridge Off Leash Area in southeast Calgary Sunday.

"The area should've been more maintained and looked after," she told CTV News. "The city should've been more vigilant."

The incident happened near the road.

A guardrail protects the street from a steep incline that's part of the dog park, but Matchett claims that rail has been damaged for years.

One especially-noticeable dent has bent the rail upwards, supposedly resulting in a small point near the top of the middle section.

That's what Boomer cut himself on last weekend.

"So that was eight stitches and then in his rib cage there are five staples," Matchett said. "The entirety of the $600 (vet) bill went to him instead of my bills, car insurance and rent. We're struggling."

And that's not her only issue.

"If a kid hit this, (it could lead to) life-threatening injuries," Matchett said. "This was at an entry point to a common walking path and a dog off-leash area."

The City of Calgary declined multiple interview requests about the injury, but spokesperson Kaila Lagran did send a statement to CTV News saying the city was saddened to hear about what happened.

"The protective guardrails serve an important function in keeping kids, adults and dogs safe from motor vehicles," Lagran wrote. "We encourage dog owners to be careful with their dog when they are close to roadways. We ask that citizens share any concerns with 311 and we will address them."

Matchett claims she did reach out to the city and parks department multiple times after the injury, but it didn't result in action.

CTV News did the same, and the next morning, a worker placed a pylon in front of the dent.

It's unclear when the guardrail will be repaired.