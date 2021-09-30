Calgarians honour first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Calgarians gathered at Fort Calgary for a special event to recognize Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to remember the victims of the residential school system. Calgarians gathered at Fort Calgary for a special event to recognize Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to remember the victims of the residential school system.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon