Calgarians honour first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A few hundred Calgarians gathered outside of Fort Calgary Thursday to commemorate the thousands of Indigenous children who lost their lives in Canada’s residential school system.
Sept. 30 marked the first annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as first responders raised a large banner across two fire truck ladders to remember those who lost their lives.
The banner named the ‘unfinished list’ contained more than 2,000 names of Indigenous children who lost their lives, including Alexander James Horsefall.
Harold Horsefall, who now works as an issues strategist with the City of Calgary’s Indigenous relations office never had the chance to meet his late relative from the Fort Qu’Appelle area. He now vows to continue fighting for his family and strengthening relationships within his community.
“It always starts with the truth and to recognize the history and the legacy that residential schools have had, but also as an extension of policy in the founding and the creation of our nation which is Canada,” Horsefall said.
“I'm just grateful that we have this event here, and I'm happy that we're all able to come together and to do this. Let’s not let this be something that's just a new fad, this is something that's going to take generations to attain truth and reconciliation.”
For others like Pearl White Quills, this day finally gives her a sense of recognition and honour so that she can remember her parents, who both survived the residential school system.
She performed at Thursday’s event with her group called ‘Women of Song’ from the Blood Reserve First Nation. Together they performed a love song to share their strength and support for those impacted by injustices against Indigenous people.
“I’m the first generation of my family not in residential schools and it has not been easy for me, there is still a lot of trauma in my life and a lot of challenges,” she said.
“To be able to represent who we are Indigenous peoples and in everything that I do, we're so grateful to be able to spread a positive image of who we are to show we have a lot of respect.”
The event was particularly impactful for the younger generation as well, including Phoenix Oulette-Young Pine from the Kainai First Nation.
The six-year-old had the opportunity to perform an Indigenous fancy dance for the crowd.
“We will never forget,” he said.
“We are so happy and proud to acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi also spoke to the crowd, inspired by the number of children who attended the special ceremony.
He says the next generation needs to be educated on what happened to Indigenous peoples and work together to make positive changes in the future.
“Truth means telling ourselves the true stories of where we come from and for today's holiday for I'll be political for just one moment,” Nenshi said.
“That day when I made that gesture of reconciliation, the government of Alberta at the time, also made a gesture of reconciliation. There was much more meaningful than mine, and their gesture of reconciliation was that every child in every grade and school in Alberta, will always learn about residential schools, and will always learn about reconciliation. Don't let them break that promise. We must fight to ensure that every child knows the truth.”
ELDERS SHARE THEIR WISDOM
Local elders are reminding Calgarians that wearing an orange shirt is a strong sign of allyship for Indigenous peoples, but listening and learning is also important to strengthen relationships in the long-term.
Elder and residential school survivor, Clarence Wolfleg shared that message upon performing a prayer and smudging ceremony for those in attendance at the Fort Calgary event.
He spent the early days of his life at a residential school on the Siksika First Nation and reflected on how the negative period in his life now compels him to share a message of hope to others.
“Let’s look at charting and working together as people that we are all people and we are all one with Mother Earth,” he said.
“The way you feel, the way you carry yourself, and most of all, your spiritual balance is important to connecting with Indigenous peoples that have experienced trauma in their lives.”
Cree/Metis Elder Kerrie Moore agrees that acknowledging the tragedies against Indigenous people is a solid first step to reconciliation in the future.
“We can't heal unless we feel, and we couldn't feel, because no one believed us,” Moore said.
“So I think of this journey ahead of us today and going forward because this is just the beginning. We have a lot more ahead of us, but there's a lot more awareness.”
Finally, former Assembly of First Nations Chief, Phil Fontaine also shared remarks Thursday.
He left the crowd with a message of hope that Indigenous people will always be seen as strong contributors to society with well over 30,000 businesses owned and operated across the country.
“I'm hopeful today, because we are strong,” Fontaine said.
“And because we are resilient, the most resilient people on this land, are our people. And we will continue to grow stronger and become even more important on our lands, because finally, we've emerged from darkness into light.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
'It's going to take more': One of the youngest First Nations chiefs has a message for Canadians
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Chief Brent Bissaillon of Serpent River First Nation says that all Canadians need to be allies to Indigenous communities as they fight for treaty rights.
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Trudeau flies to B.C. to be with family on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of Canada's first national day for Truth and Reconciliation flying to Tofino, B.C., where he joined his family.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Kim Krushell
Eight years after vacating her council seat, Kim Krushell has decided now is the time to come back into the public sector with a fresh perspective.
-
CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver
-
'Reconciliation demands honesty and transparency,' says Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief
The chief of British Columbia's Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Indigenous people have had enough apologies and now want action from the Catholic Church and federal government because reconciliation demands honesty, truth and transparency.
-
'I don't think it was a coincidence': Vancouver MLA's office vandalized on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A Vancouver MLA says his constituency office was vandalized Thursday, and he drew a connection between the hateful graffiti and the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Stanley Park businesses' bid to overturn park board's bike lane decision
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has rejected a petition from two businesses based in Vancouver's Stanley Park that sought a judicial review of the Vancouver Park Board's decision to reinstate a controversial bike lane in the park.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
-
Qualicum Bay pub sets up tiny picnic table for squirrel named Charlie
Despite the name of this historic roadhouse, there's no "Crown and Anchor" here. What you will find, instead, are guests who are cute and furry.
Atlantic
-
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Greektown school parking lot dies
Toronto police say that a man found with gunshot wounds in a Greektown school parking lot Thursday morning has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa marks the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From Parliament Hill to elementary and secondary schools and university and college campuses, ceremonies and lesson plans were dedicated to honour the victims and survivors of Canada's residential school program.
-
Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan puts names to 300 of 751 unmarked graves
In June, the Cowessess First Nation announced it had used ground-penetrating radar to discover as many as 751 graves near the school site and have since identified about 300 unmarked graves.
-
Almonte, Ont. high school students take grassroots approach to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students at Almonte District High School took part in a smudging ceremony Thursday, marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
A snapshot of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal
It's not every day that a new national holiday comes along.
-
Montreal Canadiens will soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
Kitchener
-
'Didn't expect so many people': Large crowd walks through Kitchener on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds of people in mostly orange shirts started a walk near The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener, which stretched through the downtown and ended at the clock tower in Victoria Park.
-
Memorial forms at front steps of former residential school in Brantford
Shoes, stuffed animals, and promises to never forget could be seen at the front steps of a former residential school in Brantford on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Lesson plan altered for Waterloo Region students during National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students in Waterloo Region are learning how to commemorate the lives lost and the families impacted by residential schools.
Northern Ontario
-
A time for self-learning and reflection: northern Ont. chief
Chief Brent Bisaillon is one of the youngest Indigenous leaders in the country. He's hoping Canadians will use the day to do some self-learning about the importance of truth and reconciliation.
-
Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation
Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Manitobans put on their orange shirts and joined a healing walk on Thursday to honour those affected by residential schools, day schools, and the Sixties Scoop.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds Winnipeg man, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight
A jury has found a Winnipeg man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend's three-year-old son.
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
Regina
-
Regina marks National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Regina residents stood alongside residential school survivors and wore their brightest orange shirts Thursday to celebrate Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events