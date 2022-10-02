Calgarians rally, march for Sisters in Spirit

In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil took place along Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.

It was the 19th such vigil held in Calgary, bringing together Awo Taan Healing Lodge elders, board and staff; families of murdered and missing women, girls and two-spirit people; police services; advocates; community leaders; and anyone else who wanted to take part.

Attendees gathered at Third Street and Eighth Avenue S.W. and, following opening prayer, drumming and singing, the group marched the avenue to Olympic Plaza.

There, families of murdered and missing women, girls and two-spirit people addressed the crowd.

"It's a very, very emotional day. It is a day we set aside as individuals to remember who they were to remember even their favourite songs, how they laughed, and how they're so missed," said Josie Nepinak, executive director of the Awo Taan Healing Lodge Society.

"I have an aunt who was murdered in 1977, and we've never received any answers or have justice for her death. So I continue to honour her on this day to remember her spirit and that she was taken away from us far too soon."

Tuesday's vigil was one of more than 300 expected to take place across Canada and internationally, as part of Sisters in Spirit Day.

The events' aim, according to a release issued on Sunday, was to "bring awareness for increased safety, justice, recognition of our human rights and to support the public call for the announced national inquiry."

"Our goal and wish is to initiate open dialogue with our governments, to take action and reduce the alarming rates of violence against Indigenous women," the release said.

"According to the public record, there are nearly 4,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada. We are over-represented and at a greater risk than the national average of homicide and violence."