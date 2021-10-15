Calgarians stepping up to donate blood in October

CALGARY -

October is the month to donate blood, and halfway through it, Calgarians have done an exceptional job.

That was the word from Canadian Blood Services, which is partnering with CTV News during this month's blood drive. The agency reported Friday that it's already received donations of 1773 units of blood over the first 15 days of the month.

Organizers said there are 273 slots still available if you're interested and available to donate blood before the end of the month.

To donate, book an appointment at blood.ca, download the GIVE BLOOD app, or call 1 888 2 DONATE.

The Calgary offices are located on the second floor of the Eau Claire Market, right across from the movie theatres and Gold's Gym.