Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80

Bob Niven, the man who helped bring the Olympics to Calgary in 1988, has died at the age of 80. (Supplied/WinSport) Bob Niven, the man who helped bring the Olympics to Calgary in 1988, has died at the age of 80. (Supplied/WinSport)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina