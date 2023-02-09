Calgary and Edmonton's low-income rental units disappearing: report
A new report suggests the number of low-income rentals available in both Calgary and Edmonton has sharply dropped over the past 30 years, highlighting another challenge facing Albertans seeking affordable housing.
The University of Calgary's School of Public Policy released the data in its Social Policy Trends report on Thursday.
In it, the U of C says between 1990 and 2018, the number of low-income rental homes dropped by four per cent (669 units) in Edmonton and by 26 per cent (3,155 units) in Calgary.
However, those figures on their own don't quite illustrate the extent of the problem, the school says.
"Over this period population grew in both cities; by more than 590,000 people in Calgary and by nearly 367,000 people in Edmonton," the U of C said. "On a per capita basis, the number of the least costly rentals fell by 59 per cent in Calgary and by 39 per cent in Edmonton."
The study says low-income rental units are defined as older buildings in less desirable locations that are further away from resources like transit, parks and schools.
Ron Kneebone, the author of the study, says one of the possible reasons behind the change could be a shift in median incomes.
"If median income increases, the number of people with high incomes rises relative to the number with low incomes and so we should expect the supply of low-priced rental accommodations to fall," he said in the report, adding that inflation-adjusted median incomes in both cities rose by 25 per cent over the period of time the study examined.
However, since the median incomes in both Calgary and Edmonton are nearly identical, Kneebone believes something else may be to blame for the decrease.
"This explanation does not explain why the availability of low-cost rentals fell by so much more in Calgary than in Edmonton nor does it explain why the number of relatively low-cost rentals has historically been so much lower in Calgary," Kneebone wrote.
He suggests local land-use regulations as well as the cost of building and maintaining rental units – particularly when it comes to labour and material costs – could also play into the issue.
"The CMHC has recently studied the impact on rents of local land use regulations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver," he said.
"That study shows these local charges increase construction costs of low-rise rentals by eight per cent in Vancouver and by 17 per cent in Toronto. The higher these costs, the more difficult it is to build rental units that can be priced at a level affordable to people with low incomes."
If such a large difference in costs exists between Edmonton and Calgary, Kneebone suggests this may add weight to the argument researchers are trying to make with local governments.
"(It suggests) attention be paid to local government policy choices when trying to understand what determines the local supply of low-cost housing," he said.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast: well above seasonal this week
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
Sister shields sibling from dust during 36-hour wait for help after quake
Two children wedged between concrete in the remains of their home in northern Syria have been rescued more than 36 hours after Monday's quake trapped their family as they slept.
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Indigo investigating ongoing cybersecurity incident as its website remains offline
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is continuing to investigate what it calls a 'cybersecurity incident' affecting its website and electronic payment systems in stores.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy balloon
China's balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before being shot down.
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to deliver update on Just Transition talks, federal health deal
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to meet with reporters for the first time in a month today, with questions expected on health care, Crown prosecutors and perhaps her now-viral limp handshake with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Calgary and Edmonton's low-income rental units disappearing: report
A new report suggests the number of low-income rentals available in both Calgary and Edmonton has sharply dropped over the past 30 years, highlighting another challenge facing Albertans seeking affordable housing.
-
Cartmell town hall fields questions, frustrations with Edmonton's snow removal strategy
A city councillor says he's heard Edmontonians' concerns about this year's snow removal 'loud and clear,' especially when it comes to improving communication about neighbourhood blading.
Vancouver
-
Child and parent killed in North Vancouver house fire
Two people have died after a massive house fire in North Vancouver, and authorities say the victims were a parent and their child.
-
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
-
B.C. watchdog investigating death of off-duty police officer in Langley
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Langley to probe the death of an off-duty police officer Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Crown alleges former Halifax medical student dismembered body of fellow student
There was drama in a Halifax courtroom Wednesday as a Crown prosecutor tried to poke holes in the alibi of a former medical student who is claiming self-defence in the shooting death of another student during a drug deal.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Vancouver Island
-
Proposal for Vancouver Island's tallest building going to public hearing
A few blocks in downtown Victoria could be in for a major makeover with the proposed Harris Green Village development going to a public hearing on Thursday night.
-
Island Health disputes B.C. doctor's claims that suspension is in retaliation to public criticism
A Port Hardy, B.C., doctor was temporarily barred from practicing emergency medicine in the Island Health region the same day he publicly called for the resignation of a senior Island Health leader.
-
Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to reopen at nearby resort
A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.
Toronto
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
-
'I have asthma by the way:' Driver in York Region charged after repeatedly refusing to give breath sample
A man has been charged after failing to give a breath sample nine times when pulled over for a traffic stop.
-
Ontario woman says $10K cosmetic eye procedure 'destroyed' her life
Tracey Hassell of Georgetown, Ont. said her life’s biggest regret is getting cosmetic eye surgery three years ago, which she got because she was starting to notice bags under her eyes.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier to visit
It was a quiet scene at Garderie educative Sainte-Rose Thursday morning, a day after a city bus turned off the road and crashed into the building shortly after parents dropped off their kids. Two children died in the crash, and first responders rushed several others to hospital.
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
Two four-year-old children are dead and a man has been charged with first-degree murder after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The driver, 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, was arrested at the scene and faces two counts of first-degree murder and several other charges.
-
How to talk to your kids about about the Laval bus crash tragedy
Many people were upset by the events, particularly because of the age of the young victims. Children may be asking their parents questions about the incident. 'When such a tragedy occurs, it is essential to establish a dialogue with your child quickly if he or she feels the need to do so, said one expert.
Ottawa
-
Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain to hit Ottawa Thursday afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, saying a prolonged period of freezing rain will begin Thursday afternoon.
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier to visit
It was a quiet scene at Garderie educative Sainte-Rose Thursday morning, a day after a city bus turned off the road and crashed into the building shortly after parents dropped off their kids. Two children died in the crash, and first responders rushed several others to hospital.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Turikye, Syria earthquake donation drop-offs popping up in Kitchener
Those looking to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will have several opportunities to do so in Kitchener.
-
'Sharp increase' in stunt driving this month: Guelph police
Guelph police say there has been a recent increase in stunt driving charges, with 14 charges laid so far this year.
Saskatoon
-
Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead
A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. premier not happy with feds healthcare funding offer
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is disappointed with Ottawa’s new healthcare funding offer received on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sentence expected for northern Ont. woman who killed her husband
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in October is expected to learn her punishment Thursday morning.
-
Ontario woman says $10K cosmetic eye procedure 'destroyed' her life
Tracey Hassell of Georgetown, Ont. said her life’s biggest regret is getting cosmetic eye surgery three years ago, which she got because she was starting to notice bags under her eyes.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Winnipeg
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating after man yells at young teenage girl to get in his truck
Flin Flon RCMP are investigating after a man yelled at a young teenage girl to get in his vehicle near her school.
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
Regina
-
Sask. premier not happy with feds healthcare funding offer
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is disappointed with Ottawa’s new healthcare funding offer received on Tuesday.
-
Crash near Kerrobert, Sask. leaves 3-year-old girl dead
A 3-year-old girl has died after a minivan and SUV collided on Highway 21 near Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
-
Regina city council removes Dan Leblanc from community safety committee
Following a tense meeting with heated debate, Regina City Council voted to remove Ward 6 Coun. Dan Leblanc from his position on the board of community safety and well being.