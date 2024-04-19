Calgary animal lovers flock to Spruce Meadows for first-ever PetFest

Calgary animal lovers, owners and educators will be heading to Spruce Meadows this weekend for the venue's first-ever PetFest.

The event is described as a "pet extravaganza" featuring performances, displays, educational demos, charity work — and, of course, a chance to hang out with some animals.

"PetFest was started because we have a love for our community and of animals, so we wanted to bring together both of those great loves into one event," said Spruce Meadow's Krista Poffenroth.

"We’ve really seen how much Calgarians and the surrounding areas love animals."

While there is an intense focus on dogs, every type of animal is shown during the three day event.

A reptile display, for example, includes snakes and a tortoise, while next door, a sloth lazes his way through a tree-lined exhibit.

It’s all complimented by more than 60 local vendors.

"I come to pet events because they’re fun," Cheddar Dogs vendor Danielle Schule said.

"Everybody here just loves their pets a lot, so it’s fun to celebrate with them."

Lisa Wright is a sheep dog trial expert, showing her skills to audiences before the Canadian Championships go this summer in Cypress County.

"It’s not the same as obedience work or trick work, and I think anybody that watches a dog work with a human, to move a different species, thinks it’s very cool," she said.

While it is an event focused on animals, attendees are asked to leave their pets at home.

PetFest runs until Sunday night.

For ticket information or to see opening hours, visit sprucemeadows.com.