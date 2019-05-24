

Chad Tweten, CTV News Calgary





A Canadian chain of video arcades that specialize in virtual reality experiences is offering a week long VR summer camp across all of its North American locations, including two in Calgary.

The summer camp for kids ages seven to 16 will utilize VR technology to teach topics such as history, biology, astronomy and STEM, VRKADE says. Participants will also have the opportunity to create VR films.

“We are delighted and thrilled to provide immersive education to the next generation of learners. Our children will grow up in a world vastly different than ours and we are excited to help equip them with the tools needed to thrive,” VRKADE CEO Jason Van Hierden said.

Jessica Smith from VRKADE tells CTV News in an email, “The kids will be making their own virtual reality mini-movies and different artworks in virtual reality and we will be providing the parents with copies. We also give away prizes at the end of the week.”

On July 8, VRKADE will be opening the doors to its virtual classroom. The curriculum has been a collaborative effort by educators across the continent and offers a balance between learning and fun, organizers say.

Virtual reality is gaining in popularity with more and more colleges and universities offering VR courses.

A Japanese study by Saga University recently found that retention increased by 61 per cent when learning took place in a VR environment.

Smith adds, “Their experience in the virtual reality game not only increases their retention but also provides more context with the visual stimulants and allows especially kids to develop a better understanding.”

Founded in 2017, VRKADE started as a small business in Lethbridge, Alta. The company currently operates five locations across Western Canada.

VRKADE ran a similar program in March of 2018 called CAMP, and found it to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Because of this success they decided to expand it across all their locations.

Information on how to register is available at vrkade.com.