Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District

The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.

The City of Calgary has reached agreements, in principle, with the province, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Calgary Stampede to proceed forward with the creation of the Culture + Entertainment District in downtown Calgary, including a new and publicly-owned event centre.

The deal is valued at $1.2 billion

The City of Calgary is contributing 44 per cent, or $537.3 million, and 56 per cent is being contributed by both the province ($330 million) and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ($356 million).

Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement at a Tuesday afternoon news conference on the corner of 14 Avenue and Fifth Street S.E., close to the aging Sadldledome.

Gondek was joined by Premier Danielle Smith, event centre committee chair Coun. Sonya Sharp, CSEC president John Bean and Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Crowley.

Initial discussions about building a new event centre between the city and CSEC ended in late 2021.

Calgary city council then directed city administration to continue working on the project.

In March 2022, the City of Calgary appointed an event centre committee, comprised of three councillors and leaders from Calgary Economic Development and Calgary Chamber of Commerce, to explore the idea.

The Saddledome was built in 1983 and is one of the oldest arenas in the NHL.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.