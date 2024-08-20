Calgary art and advocacy campaign aims to attract mentors

CALGARY
    Highlighting the urgent need for mentors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary (BBBS Calgary) and Southcentre Mall are launching a month-long campaign Wednesday.

    As part of an installation set up in Sporting Life Court there will be a mirrored wall inviting Calgarians to picture themselves as mentors.

    BBBS Calgary is aiming to connect the 150 children and youth currently on a waitlist, with a caring role model.

    "In as little as one hour per week, volunteer mentors can help foster a child's social-emotional skills, and improve their self-esteem through meaningful activities like sports, arts or reading – all while finding more laughter and learning in their own lives," said BBBS Calgary in a news release.

    Chloe W. is a mentee who played a crucial role in the campaign, creating the artwork featured on journals that will be on sale.

    "Journals are a great tool for young people to use to put their thoughts and feelings on paper as a method of maintaining mental wellbeing, especially as they enter a new school year," said BBBS Calgary president and CEO Ken Lima-Coelho.

    Journals, which cost $10, are available for sale at the installation and at Calgary Think Stunning and Motive Art, with proceeds going to BBBS Calgary.

    Last year, the organization supported 1,039 mentorship matches.

