Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident

Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.

Police were called to Reconciliation Bridge at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man climbed to the top.

Officers have been at the scene ever since in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and help the man down.

The Fourth and Fifth Avenue fly overs – one of the main arteries into the downtown core – were shut down for a police command centre on the bridge.

By 10 a.m., the Fifth Avenue fly over reopened, but drivers are still being told to try alternate routes to get into the downtown core until the situation is fully resolved.

EMS as well as the Calgary Fire Department are also at the scene.

Calgary police closed Reconciliation Bridge, the Fourth Avenue flyover and the Fifth Avenue flyover on Thursday, March 28, 2024.