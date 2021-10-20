Calgary cafe dares you to try a Squid Game challenge of its own

CALGARY -

A cafe in downtown Calgary is offering its customers a chance to test their skills at a game included in the hugely popular Netflix series Squid Game.

WARNING: Story includes Squid Game spoilers

If you’re up for the Dalgona challenge that had viewers on the edge of their seat in an episode of the popular series, Snowcapz Café will award those successful with a dessert for free. If unsuccessful, you’ll pay the ultimate price: the cost of the treat.

At Snowcapz, Calgarians are given a toothpick to make a clean cut of a shape in the Dalgona honeycomb candy but the stakes at the shop aren't near as high as in the fictional Squid Game survival series where players had a time limit and faced death if they weren’t able to carve out symbols in the candy without snapping it.

The sinister series from the Republic of Korea has exploded in popularity. It has been viewed by more than 11 million people worldwide since its mid-September release, making it the largest series launch in the platform's history.

In the show, the characters risk their lives in a series of children's games, including 'Red Light, Green Light' for cash prizes, and face violent and deadly consequences if they fail.

It's all for fun at Snowcapz, which launched the challenge earlier this month to promote their new fall and winter menu.

The Squid Game themed challenge only runs until Oct. 31.