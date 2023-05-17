Calgary city councillor to be sanctioned for road rage incident, but could face no criminal record

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra’s lawyer says his client has agreed to ‘alternative measures’ for his role in an alleged road rage incident last year.

His lawyer says the suggestion came after a discussion with Crown prosecutors on Wednesday.

Alternative measures could include an apology letter, restitution payments and potentially community service.

Carra has four months to complete that agreement, and if successful would have no criminal record.

Edmonton police charged Carra with mischief under $5,000 in regards to an alleged road rage incident in Calgary on April 2, 2022.

Carra claimed a driver nearly hit him and his dog Izzy while in a crosswalk, leading to a verbal altercation.

Carra says he “tapped” the vehicle’s bumper with his foot.

Edmonton police investigated the incident as Carra was a member of the Calgary Police Commission at the time, a role he has since resigned from.

Carra is due back in court Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.