Calgary Co-op holds annual stuff-a-bus event for the Food Bank

CALGARY -

As the holiday season approaches, the need for food donations couldn't be greater, but a number of local organizations are stepping up to help fill the pantries of needy Calgarians.

One initiative, which involves Calgary Co-op stores, takes place on Saturday.

The Stuff-A-Bus Campaign, now in its 29th year, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Co-op store locations.

Working in partnership with Calgary Transit and a number of media partners, the goal of the event is to pack buses stem-to-stern with non-perishable food items.

"Every year Calgary Co-op is proud to partner with Calgary Transit and XL 103 in support of the Stuff-A-Bus event organized for the Calgary Food Bank. Our members and team members truly look forward to this event each year," said Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor in a statement.

Calgarians can help out with the campaign through a number of ways. While shopping at Co-op, they can purchase a Calgary Co-op Food Bank care package or make a donation at the till.

If you can't make it to a Co-op store on Saturday, you can also make a donation online.

To date, the Stuff-A-Bus campaign has collected more than 70,000 pounds (31,751 kilograms) of food and raised more than $30,000.