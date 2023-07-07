Calgary cocktail lounge featured on Amazing Race Canada

Betty Lou's Library, a Calgary cocktail lounge that evokes the 1920s, was featured on Amazing Race Canada earlier this week (Photo: Facebook/BettyLousLibrary Betty Lou's Library, a Calgary cocktail lounge that evokes the 1920s, was featured on Amazing Race Canada earlier this week (Photo: Facebook/BettyLousLibrary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina