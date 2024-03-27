Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo around corner, still adding to guest list

You might be picking out which celebrities you want mugging with you in photos.

Or which comic books from your collection you want to get signed.

It could be you've got a wish list of wares to pick up.

Or some to peddle yourself.

Maybe you're going all out and putting together a wardrobe reminiscent of whatever your pop-culture heroes walk around in.

Or perhaps you plan to pants it – go as your secret identity, take it all in.

Whatever the case, it's almost time.

The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo is just a month away, set to take over Stampede Park April 25 through 28.

It's the event's 17th year, and Fan Expo HQ vice-president Andrew Moynes says this outing is shaping up to be "their best yet."

Moynes is also excited for the POW! Parade of Wonders, which celebrates a decade this year.

Calgary Expo is still adding to its 2024 guest list.

Wednesday, John Rhys-Davies from "Lord of the Rings", "Indiana Jones" and more was announced as appearing on all four days of the event.

Elliot Page from "The Umbrella Academy" is another recently announced guest.

Other actors attending this year's Calgary Expo span pop-culture universes including "Star Wars", "Star Trek", "Scream", "My Name is Earl" and more.

In Artist Alley, you'll find "Spider-Man" writer Dan Slott.

And the creative team behind "Strange Adventures" – Tom King, Mitch Gerads and Evan "Doc" Shaner, who are also holding a special "An Evening With…" event.

The guest list (so far) is available on the Calgary Expo website.

As are other event details.

You can purchase your tickets on the website, as well.

Maybe it's time to suit up, superhero.