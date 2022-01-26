Calgary cools today, warms again tomorrow

This forecast looks vaguely familiar. Perhaps it's because, at a glance, we've seen it a few times before! This is the cool day that precedes the warm-up; wind with a northerly touch is going to sweep in on us before an area of high pressure finally settles in. Today's gusts should mimic yesterday's as far as speed is concerned, too – it’s possible we find the low 60s.

Tomorrow, the high settles over us. Thursday's high has been trending warmer every single day. Wind will be fair out of the west, which brings well above seasonal again. The sinking air from the high will keep the sky largely clear.

Through the weekend, we're back toward fairer conditions, including another warm burst of west wind Friday. All told, a high in the double-digits is possible there!

We need to talk about Monday.

Things are improving. But the dip is still showing up in most model readouts. We will get near seasonal, and then are facing a drop into flurries as another arctic wave swoops in. Early expectation in the long-range forecast is a four to six-day slump in temperature to kick February off.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Yesterday's pic of the day on the CTV Calgary News at 6 was of that magnificent sunrise! Here’s another angle, sent from Marlene northwest of Didsbury:

