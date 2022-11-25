Calgary council approves four-year budget; property tax finalization to come

After a week of deliberations, Calgary council has approved its budget for the next four years.

Residential property taxes are going up 4.4 per cent. That's about $10 per month extra.

However, a decision on the share paid by residential and non-residential has been put off until next year.

The fire department is getting a $10-million boost, while $19 million is going to mental health and addictions.

Pathways and bike lanes will get $20 million.

Transit fees are being frozen at the current rate, and kids 12 and under will ride for free.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says council tried to strike a balance.

“I think we took a very modest budget that almost came close to meeting people's needs, and we said we have money in our reserves, and those reserves are to be used when we need to provide services to Calgarians, and that's what we did,” Gondek said.

The property tax will be finalized when the province brings in its education property tax rate next year.