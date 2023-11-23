Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say

A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.

Calgary police say they were notified about Alena Vladmiro Smadych, 53, a dentist at All About Family Dental, after "several discrepancies for claims" were discovered by an insurance provider.

All of the claims, for fillings and root canal treatments, were submitted by Smadych between June 2015 and June 2021, police said.

A criminal investigation was launched and, with the help of the insurance provider, police collected enough evidence to determine 53 patients had been targeted with false claims totalling $97,540.

Investigators say none the patients had any idea about the claims until after the investigation was completed.

Smadych turned herself in to police on Nov. 6 and was charged with fraud over $5,000.

She is expected in court on Nov. 24.

A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after it was discovered she had filed more than $97,000 in false claims between June 2015 and June 2021. (Pexels)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips