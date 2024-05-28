Calgary doctor sanctioned by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

A Calgary doctor has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) after failing to comply with the organization's standard of practice.

It was alleged that in 2022, Dr. Peter Idahosa, a general practitioner, did not notify the CPSA in advance of closing his practice, did not ensure storage and disposition of confidential patient information and did not properly dispose of medication, equipment and supplies.

Photographs taken by a CPSA investigator confirmed that there were documents left in the clinic containing patient information, including patient names, date of birth and other personal information, as well as health information such as personal health numbers, medications and diagnosis.

The photographs also confirmed that medications, medical supplies and equipment remained at the premises.

Idahosa admitted to the allegations and acknowledged that his conduct was unprofessional.

The tribunal accepted a joint submission on the sanction and ordered the following:

Idahosa’s practice permit is suspended for one month, to be served starting Feb. 1, 2025, if he fails to complete the other orders from the tribunal.

At his own cost, Idahosa must engage in one-on-one remediation with a medical ethicist, who must provide CPSA with reports on the remediation (which must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024).

If the complaints director is satisfied with the final report from the medical ethicist, Idahosa’s suspension will be considered served.

Idahosa is responsible for 30 per cent of the costs of investigation and hearing, to a maximum of $36,000.