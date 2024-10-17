Incoming atmospheric river prompts weather advisories in British Columbia, including for Rogers Pass

A moisture-laden system in the upper atmosphere is heading toward the Pacific coastline and is expected to produce a large amount of precipitation.

Special weather statements have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada in anticipation of this atmospheric river, advising 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is possible along the Trans-Canada Highway around Rogers Pass.

The special weather statement warns of rain that will start on Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend.

As always, the type of precipitation will be determined by the atmospheric temperature, so with cooler air sinking In from the north, higher elevation locations are apt to see heavy, wet snow.

Strong winds will precede the arrival of this system, and windy conditions will persist through the weekend. Initially that combination of wind and snow will result in deteriorating visibility – especially overnight on Friday and Saturday.

In Calgary, daytime highs will remain close to seasonal for Thursday and Friday before peaking on Saturday.

Sunday will begin with warmer weather ahead of a notable decline in conditions and temperatures.

The first snowfall of the season is likely on Monday with a daytime high close to freezing.